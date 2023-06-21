Contests
Repeat sex offender with Tri-State ties sentenced after running away with teenage girl

The 22-year-old has multiple restraining orders against him, tried to have sex with an underage cousin and was found sleeping under the bed of a Cincinnati-area girl for three weeks, per court records.
According to Hamilton County court records, Jaret Wright, pleaded guilty to three count of gross sexual imposition in May 2022.(Pennsylvania State Police)
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A registered sex offender with Hamilton County ties will spend the next several years in prison after absconding with a 16-year-old girl from Virginia.

Jaret Wright, 22, pleaded guilty in 2022 after living in the basement of a College Hill teen whom he’d met on Instagram, according to court records. He was found hiding under her bed, having lived there for three weeks, and arrested in March 2021.

In 2017, when Wright was 16, he ran away with a younger girl while he was involved with a 14-year-old girl, whose family took out a restraining order against him, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

In 2019, after Wright moved to Florida, another family took out a restraining order against him after he allegedly met their 15-year-old daughter on social media and went to her home.

In 2021, Wright was arrested by Akron police after allegedly trying to have sex with an underage cousin while hiding in a relative’s home. Days after his release, he hopped on a Greyhound bus and came to College Hill, according to court records.

Wright received three years of probation for the 2022 plea in Hamilton County, where he pleaded down from a rape charge to three counts of gross sexual imposition and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

As part of his plea, he was ordered to serve three years of probation and receive treatment and other services at the Talbert House - Turtle Creek Center, a lockdown facility that offers sex offender treatment.

Wright left the facility early in part because, according to his lawyer, he was threatened there with phyiscail assault and sexual assault.

On May 24, authorities allegedly found Wright with a 16-year-old Pennsylvania girl in Virginia, more than a week after the girl was reported missing.

Wright received a four-year prison sentence on Tuesday. He will get credit for 549 days of time served, meaning he’ll be in prison for the next two and a half years, followed by five years of probation. He’ll have to register as a sex offender for the following 15 years after his release.

