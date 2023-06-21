Contests
That’s 10! Reds keep torrid winning streak alive, take series against Colorado

The Reds go for a 66-year-old record on Wednesday.
Cincinnati Reds' TJ Friedl hits a three-run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the...
Cincinnati Reds' TJ Friedl hits a three-run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the second inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s good vibes only in Cincinnati.

The red-hot Cincinnati Reds beat the Colorado Rockies 8-6 before a packed house Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to 10 games.

It equals the Reds 10-game winning streak from the 2012 season. The club has now won 10 straight games 11 times in its storied history.

The Reds’ longest winning streak of 14 games dates from 1899.

The club has won 11 consecutive games three times, most recently in 1957. It has two 12-game winning streaks and two 13-game winning streaks.

The 2023 NL Central-leading Reds (39-35) have won seven of their last eight series.

Reds center fielder T.J. Friedl led the offense Tuesday night with four hits including a second-inning home run.

Third baseman Elly De La Cruz in the third inning added an opposite-field home run, his second homer on the year.

He also scored in signature style in the fifth, taking third on two errant throws after reaching on an infield single and then advancing home on a Jake Fraley double.

Closer Alexis Díaz recorded his 20th save in as many attempts this year, though he continued to show fatigue.

