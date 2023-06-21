Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing near Kellogg Avenue

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been arrested for murder following a deadly stabbing early Wednesday in the California neighborhood near Kellogg Avenue.

Billy Ray Morton, 46, is charged in the killing of a 25-year-old man who has not been identified, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, police say officers were called to Bryson Street and Kenwood Avenue for a report of a person down.

Officers arrived to find the 25-year-old victim and took him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The victim died at the hospital, according to police.

Nearly 12 hours after officers found the victim, police announced they had arrested Morton.

Jennifer Guinn lives in the neighborhood and says when she woke up at 6:30 a.m., there were police everywhere.

“It’s scary to think about,” said Guinn. “I’ve lived here for three years and it’s a pretty quiet neighborhood. Nothing really goes on besides that house.”

