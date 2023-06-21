Woman accused of trying to lure 4-year-old boy faces more charges

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Norwood woman accused of trying to lure a 4-year-old boy away from his home faces additional charges of impersonating an officer and burglary.

Lisa Nacrelli, 44, will return to Hamilton County Municipal Court for another arraignment at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

She was arrested Monday on a child enticement charge and was in court Tuesday, where Judge Tyrone Yates set her bond at 10%, or $1000, of $10,000.

He also instructed Nacrelli to have no contact with the boy and wear an electronic monitoring device if she is released.

Norwood police say she tried to lure the child away from his home on Saturday.

The child’s family says the whole thing was caught on their security camera.

“[She] touched him uncomfortably enough to where he put his hands up,” his father told FOX19 NOW earlier this week. “We’ve taught him stranger danger, and he put his hands up and said, ‘I have to go talk to my mom.’”

The boy’s mother came outside, and the suspect - later identified by police as Nacrelli - claimed she was with child protective services to do an inspection.

The father said he thinks the woman had a counterfeit CPS badge.

He said they allowed her to inspect their home and then she left.

Lisa Nacrelli, 44, was arrested Monday for criminal child enticement, according to the Norwood Police Department. (Norwood Police Department)

Nacrelli provided a written statement to police with her signature on it that says she posed as a child protective services worker “in an attempt to scare the parent,” a copy of her affidavit shows.

“I had been drinking since I woke up that morning. I walked to Kroger to get more beer on the walk home I saw a young child that I felt wasn’t being supervised so in an attempt to scare the parent I pretended to be from CPS,” the court document states.

She’s had run-ins with police because of intoxication before, court records show. She was convicted of disorderly conduct in 2005 after police say she “recklessly caused harm to another while intoxicated and again in 2011.

More recently, in 2021, she was charged with theft and had a bench warrant out for her arrest in this case when Norwood arrested her on the current child enticement case

Cincinnati police wrote in an affidavit she took two packs of Rhinegeist beer valued at $35.98 from UDF on Glenmore Avenue in Westwood on June 26, 2021.

She pleaded not guilty to that charge earlier this week.

During her bond hearing Tuesday, Nacrelli shook her head in denial as the assistant county prosecutor read the charge against her. She stopped shaking it by the time he read aloud her statement to the police in the affidavit.

She cried as the judge considered her bond and asked about her housing situation.

She wanted to talk to the judge, but her attorney advised her against it. Her attorney said in court she is unemployed and lives with a roommate.

The most recent court records on her, in the burglary and impersonating an officer charges, however, state that she has “No Home.”

