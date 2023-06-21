Woman shot in head in Middletown dies days later, police chief says

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman died several days later after she was shot in the head.

Cierra Cain was shot on June 11 in the 2100 block of Howard Avenue, according to the Middletown Police Department.

Chief David Birk said a detective was notified on June 16 that Cain had died.

Richard Shelby Adkins was arrested following the shooting.

