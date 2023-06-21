Contests
Woman shot in head in Middletown dies days later, police chief says

Richard Shelby Adkins was arrested on June 11 after Middletown police say he shot Cierra Cain.
Richard Shelby Adkins was arrested on June 11 after Middletown police say he shot Cierra Cain.(Middletown City Jail)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman died several days later after she was shot in the head.

Cierra Cain was shot on June 11 in the 2100 block of Howard Avenue, according to the Middletown Police Department.

Chief David Birk said a detective was notified on June 16 that Cain had died.

Richard Shelby Adkins was arrested following the shooting.

