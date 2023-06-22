Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

America’s most expensive home is on sale for $250 million

A Georgian classical mansion called Casa Encantada in the famed Los Angeles community of...
A Georgian classical mansion called Casa Encantada in the famed Los Angeles community of Bel-Air is for sale.(KCAL, KCBS)
By KCAL, KCBS staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEL-AIR, Calif. (KCAL, KCBS) – How about spending $250 million for a house?

A Georgian classical mansion called Casa Encantada in the famed Los Angeles community of Bel-Air is for sale.

And the price tag is $250 million, making it the most expensive home for sale in America.

But this is no ordinary abode.

The 60-room, 40,000-square-foot estate built in the 1930s sits on 8.5 acres adjacent to the Bel-Air Country Club.

It also boasts 18-foot ceilings, a huge dining room, card room, a pool bar, a screening room, lighted tennis and basketball courts, a rose garden, tons of trees, lush landscaping, and a greenhouse.

The current owner is billionaire financier and philanthropist Gary Winnick.

By the way, the house was also the highest priced home when it sold in 1980 and again in 2000.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Nacrelli, 44, cries during her bond hearing Tuesday in Hamilton County Municipal Court....
Woman accused of trying to lure 4-year-old boy faces more charges
Cincinnati police confirm they are investigating who abandoned a semi truckload of melting ice...
Ice cream worth $75K found melting, abandoned behind Union Terminal
Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
Classmate reacts to news that Clermont County man is accused of killing young sons
Taylor Swift hands Addie Hutchinson the hat she was wearing during her song "22" during her...
Attention all Taylor Swift fans! More tickets available
Former professional wrestler arrested on domestic violence charges in Northern Kentucky
Former professional wrestler arrested on domestic violence charges in Northern Kentucky

Latest News

In one fiery exchange on the House floor, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene laid into Boebert for...
Reps. Boebert, Greene clash on House floor
Schiff: Censure for impeachment a 'badge of honor'
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
Rescuers make last desperate push as final hours of oxygen on missing Titanic submersible tick down
Reports from storm chasers and meteorologists on social media showed considerable damage around...
Tornadoes tear through northern Texas town, killing 3 people and causing widespread damage