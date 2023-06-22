Another string of violence: 3 shootings reported Thursday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three shootings were reported in two Cincinnati neighborhoods Thursday, one of which turned deadly, Cincinnati police confirmed.
District 5 officers were called to two shooting scenes in the Clifton Heights/CUF neighborhoods where at least one person was confirmed shot, according to dispatchers.
Meanwhile, investigators with the Cincinnati Police Department have been investigating a fatal shooting that broke out on Reading Road near Jerina’s Hookah Lounge.
Here is what we know about each shooting.
Roselawn shooting
According to District 4 officers, a man was shot in the chest in the 7700 block of Reading Road around 2 a.m.
Police say he was shot in the chest.
The Hamilton County Coroner was called to the scene around 6 a.m.
Riddle Road shooting
Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Riddle Road, close to the University of Cincinnati.
According to District 5 dispatchers, at least one person was shot.
Police did not say what the extent of the victim’s injuries are.
The scene cleared around 6:30 a.m.
Clifton Avenue shooting
A third shooting occurred just after 4 a.m. in the 2300 block of Clifton Avenue.
According to dispatch, a woman was shot in the leg and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not said whether there is a suspect(s) for any of the three shootings.
