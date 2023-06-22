Contests
Another string of violence: 3 shootings reported Thursday

A female was shot in the leg Thursday morning on Clifton Avenue, according to Cincinnati police.
A female was shot in the leg Thursday morning on Clifton Avenue, according to Cincinnati police.
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three shootings were reported in two Cincinnati neighborhoods Thursday, one of which turned deadly, Cincinnati police confirmed.

District 5 officers were called to two shooting scenes in the Clifton Heights/CUF neighborhoods where at least one person was confirmed shot, according to dispatchers.

Meanwhile, investigators with the Cincinnati Police Department have been investigating a fatal shooting that broke out on Reading Road near Jerina’s Hookah Lounge.

Here is what we know about each shooting.

Roselawn shooting

According to District 4 officers, a man was shot in the chest in the 7700 block of Reading Road around 2 a.m.

Police say he was shot in the chest.

The Hamilton County Coroner was called to the scene around 6 a.m.

Cincinnati police are currently at Jerina's Hookah Lounge after a man was shot in the chest...
Cincinnati police are currently at Jerina's Hookah Lounge after a man was shot in the chest early Thursday morning.

Riddle Road shooting

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Riddle Road, close to the University of Cincinnati.

According to District 5 dispatchers, at least one person was shot.

Police did not say what the extent of the victim’s injuries are.

The scene cleared around 6:30 a.m.

Clifton Avenue shooting

A third shooting occurred just after 4 a.m. in the 2300 block of Clifton Avenue.

According to dispatch, a woman was shot in the leg and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said whether there is a suspect(s) for any of the three shootings.

