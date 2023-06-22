Contests
Cooler Today With a Warm and Stormy Weekend

Light chances tonight and tomorrow morning
By Ethan Emery and Oliver Moster
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We are definitely on the cooler side in the Tri-State, with only an afternoon high in the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances increase late Thursday night with on and off showers for Friday morning.

Friday also sees rain throughout the day with temperatures still staying in the 70s, though they are warming up. We are also expected to see an increase of humidity as we move into the weekend.

The weekend starts with dry conditions and we see an uptick in temperatures as well, with highs in the upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday sees some light clouds and cloud cover continues to increase moving into Sunday. There is the potential for some more intense pop-up thunderstorms in southeast Indiana Sunday afternoon front of a cold front, make sure to stay updated using the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather App.

Humid conditions continue in the beginning of next week with a slight dip of temperatures moving back into the mid to low 80s. Chances for some more isolated pop-up thunderstorms on Monday, likely in the afternoon hours, with Tuesday seeing shower chances through the entire day. Lows in the mid 60s and highs in the upper 70s on Tuesday. Shower possibilities dip off in the middle of the week and we return to the 80s on Wednesday.

