Coroner: Victim identified in Roselawn shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed in Roselawn early Thursday morning.

Michael McCloud Jr., 41, was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the coroner’s sheet says.

According to Cincinnati police, McCloud was shot in the chest near Jerina’s Hookah Lounge located on Reading Road.

Investigators with the Cincinnati Police Crime Scene Unit were called to the scene after officers were dispatched around 2 a.m.

The coroner was later called to the scene around 6 a.m.

Coroner now on scene of shooting at hookah lounge in Roselawn @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/mrih4Z1gSE — Jordan Vilines (@JordanVilinesTV) June 22, 2023

Police have not said whether there is a suspect or not.

