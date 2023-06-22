Contests
Coroner: Victim identified in Roselawn shooting

Cincinnati police are currently at Jerina's Hookah Lounge after a man was shot in the chest early Thursday morning.(WXIX)
By Jordan Vilines
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed in Roselawn early Thursday morning.

Michael McCloud Jr., 41, was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the coroner’s sheet says.

According to Cincinnati police, McCloud was shot in the chest near Jerina’s Hookah Lounge located on Reading Road.

Investigators with the Cincinnati Police Crime Scene Unit were called to the scene after officers were dispatched around 2 a.m.

The coroner was later called to the scene around 6 a.m.

Police have not said whether there is a suspect or not.

