Dad indicted on aggravated murder charges in deaths of 3 young sons

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A father has been indicted in connection with the killings of his three young sons.

Chad Doerman, 32, was indicted on nine counts of aggravated murder for the June 15 deaths of his three sons, according to Clermont County court records.

The boys were 3, 4 and 7 years old, according to the Clermont County’s Prosecutors Office.

The grand jury report shows Doerman was indicted on the following charges:

  • Aggravated murder - Nine counts (all unclassified felonies)
  • Kidnapping - Eight counts (all first-degree felonies)
  • Felonious assault - Four counts (all second-degree felonies)

The shooting was reported just before 4:15 p.m. at a home owned by Doerman near the corner of Laurel Lindale Road and Clermontville Laurel Road.

The children’s mother called 911 screaming, her “babies had been shot,” sheriff’s officials wrote in a news release.

Three minutes later, a separate caller driving by the shooting scene called 911 and reported seeing a young girl running down the road, warning that “her father was killing everyone.”

Sheriff’s officials have not identified the girl but say she is safe.

Body camera video from the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies finding Doerman sitting outside the Laurel Lindale Road home with a rifle next to him.

The bodies of the three boys were found in the yard.

Deputies found the three young boys unresponsive on the ground when they arrived. They attempted life-saving measures until Monroe Fire/EMS arrived.

“All life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” and all three children died from their injuries at the scene, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The boys’ mother, 34, also was shot in her hand. She was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Doerman “confessed to planning and carrying out the deaths of Victims involved for several months,” a detective with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a criminal complaint.

The judge, a former assistant county prosecutor, set a $20 million bond for Doerman.

