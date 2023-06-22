Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Doctor battling epilepsy helps bring life-saving technology to the Cincinnati-area hospitals

A doctor battling epilepsy is helping others by bringing life-saving technologies to hospitals...
A doctor battling epilepsy is helping others by bringing life-saving technologies to hospitals in Ohio.(KY3)
By Amber Jayanth
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A local doctor battling epilepsy is helping other scientists and inventors turn their innovative ideas into startup companies used in academic and medical institutions in Cincinnati to help save lives.

Technology leading to medical advancements often passes through to the Director of Life Sciences at Cincy Tech and Neurologist Dr. Christin GoDale, who looks at therapeutic devices, digital health, and diagnostic opportunities.

One of the projects she is working on is helping to bring new technology to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital that helps premature babies in the NICU get a life-saving MRI.

“MRIs are usually on the lower level of these hospital systems because they’re really heavy, and you know to transport a premature baby outside of a NICU is incredibly dangerous, so we don’t want to do that. But medical imaging has created a brand new NICU or premature baby MRI. This could be placed in these very small areas,” Dr. GoDale said.

Her curiosity for neuroscience started when she was a girl battling the disease.

She says she had a lot of questions for the doctor about why she was having seizures after staying in the hospital for three months.

”I wanted to understand what was going on and this specific neurologist. He actually brought in all of his medical school textbooks and just let me read them while I was hospitalized, and it kind of cultivated this procured interest in this specific area,” Dr. GoDale said.

Dr. GoDale says when she was little, she had roughly 30 seizures per day.

“There was a time in my life when I really couldn’t do anything,” Dr. GoDale said.

She has since been able to manage her epilepsy and fight her way out of the hospital bed to battle against illnesses through technology. Dr. GoDale says she is proud of what she has accomplished.

”When I’m looking back, I can’t believe I’m here right now. And honestly, I’m really just blessed to have the privilege to be in this type of position. Especially as a person that has a history of epilepsy, I always like to encourage other people with epilepsy, you know, not to let anyone or anything tell it’s not possible,” Dr. GoDale said.

She says her ultimate goal is to continue to work with more graduate students and create more opportunities for them.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Nacrelli, 44, cries during her bond hearing Tuesday in Hamilton County Municipal Court....
Woman accused of trying to lure 4-year-old boy faces more charges
Cincinnati police confirm they are investigating who abandoned a semi truckload of melting ice...
Ice cream worth $75K found melting, abandoned behind Union Terminal
Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
Classmate reacts to news that Clermont County man is accused of killing young sons
Taylor Swift hands Addie Hutchinson the hat she was wearing during her song "22" during her...
Attention all Taylor Swift fans! More tickets available
Lisa Nacrelli, 44, is under arrest on a child enticement charge.
Woman accused of trying to lure child says she posed as investigator to ‘scare parent’: court docs

Latest News

BetMGM at Great American Ball Park is a 6,244-square-foot space featuring 15 betting kiosks and...
Coming to The Banks: Nation Restaurant and Bar with a side of Cincinnati Reds sportsbook
Sweets and Meats grew from fun cookouts in the backyard to opening a location in Mt. Washington.
Mt. Washington barbecue joint continues to grow
An East Walnut Hills wine bar, Symposium, has its last official day on June 12. Photo: MGN
East Walnut Hills lounge, café announces permanent closure
Report Typos to FOX19