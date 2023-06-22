Contests
Family prays for boy, 17, shot in West Price Hill driveway

The teenager collapsed in his great grandmother’s arms in his dining room.
By Payton Marshall
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 17-year-old boy remains in the ICU after a shooting in West Price Hill over the weekend.

Christopher Saturday is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after he was shot Sunday morning in the driveway of his home.

His grandmother and great grandmother say they’re praying for his recovery, adding gun violence must end to give Cincinnati’s youth a fighting chance.

“Every time I go in my dining room, it’s like I’m looking at him laying there in all that pile of blood,” Ada Tribble, Christopher’s great grandmother said.

Bessie Forte, Christopher’s grandmother, says it’s something she’ll never forget.

“He banged on the backdoor, and my mama heard him,” Forte recalled.

“He said, ‘Grandma, help me! Help me please, grandma, help me!’” Tribble said.

Markus Antonio Adams Scott is charged in the shooting. Court documents claim he traveled to Christopher’s home and fired two rounds from a handgun.

A second suspect, Mekayla Jackson, is charged as an accomplice.

The family says Jackson was Christopher’s girlfriend.

Forte was on the phone with Tribble on Sunday telling her to be on the lookout for Christopher to come home.

“Bessie says she knew this, because Mekayla contacted her saying she sent Chris home in a Lyft,” Tribble said. “That’s when Bessie heard gunshots through the phone.”

Tribble says as she lay with her great grandson while he bled out in the dining room, where he had collapsed, he told her he was shot by his girlfriend and her boyfriend.

“They’d rather kill than think,” Forte said. “These people want to keep bringing guns into it. Like, let these kids grow up! Let them have their life.”

