FC Cincinnati overwhelms Toronto, owns longest MLS home winning streak in 21 years

FCC, down six of their starters, won 3-0.
FC Cincinnati's Santiago Arias celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Toronto...
FC Cincinnati's Santiago Arias celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Toronto FC during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What a time to be alive.

On the same day the division-leading Reds won their 11th straight game, equaling a franchise record from 1957, FC Cincinnati registered their 10th consecutive win at home, the longest MLS home win streak in 21 years.

And the clubs are having fun with it.

A shorthanded FC Cincinnati (13-4-1) beat Toronto FC (3-10-5) by a 3-0 score with goals by Luciano Acosta, Santiago Arias and Dominique Badji.

FCC was without six of their starters.

There were 25,513 in attendance at TQL Stadium Wednesday night, the club’s eighth sellout in 10 home MLS matches.

FCC is having the best season by points accumulation in the history of MLS.

The club is undefeated at home in 2023, including 10 MLS matches and four U.S. Open Cup matches.

With the win, FCC kept alive not only its home winning streak, but also its streak of nine MLS games (14 including the U.S. Open Cup) without a loss.

