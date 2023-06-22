FC Cincinnati overwhelms Toronto, owns longest MLS home winning streak in 21 years

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What a time to be alive.

On the same day the division-leading Reds won their 11th straight game, equaling a franchise record from 1957, FC Cincinnati registered their 10th consecutive win at home, the longest MLS home win streak in 21 years.

And the clubs are having fun with it.

Make that 13 in a row at home.@Reds, back to you to keep the streaks alive. #AllForCincy pic.twitter.com/uNZlIHtwrP — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) June 22, 2023

A shorthanded FC Cincinnati (13-4-1) beat Toronto FC (3-10-5) by a 3-0 score with goals by Luciano Acosta, Santiago Arias and Dominique Badji.

FCC was without six of their starters.

There were 25,513 in attendance at TQL Stadium Wednesday night, the club’s eighth sellout in 10 home MLS matches.

FCC is having the best season by points accumulation in the history of MLS.

The club is undefeated at home in 2023, including 10 MLS matches and four U.S. Open Cup matches.

With the win, FCC kept alive not only its home winning streak, but also its streak of nine MLS games (14 including the U.S. Open Cup) without a loss.

Cincinnati is living its best life right now. @fccincinnati just took a 1-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/HMSQvBn9jJ — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) June 22, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.