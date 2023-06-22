Ham. Co. Coroner called to scene of shooting in Roselawn
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway in the Roselawn neighborhood after a shooting broke out early Thursday morning.
Investigators with the Cincinnati Police Crime Scene Unit were called to the scene after officers were dispatched around 2 a.m. for a report of a man shot.
According to Cincinnati police, the victim was shot in the chest near Jerina’s Hookah Lounge on Reading Road.
The Hamilton County Coroner arrived to the scene around 6 a.m.
Police have not said whether there is a suspect or not.
FOX19 NOW is at the scene and will update this story as soon as more information is confirmed.
