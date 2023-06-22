Ham. Co. Coroner called to scene of shooting in Roselawn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway in the Roselawn neighborhood after a shooting broke out early Thursday morning.

Investigators with the Cincinnati Police Crime Scene Unit were called to the scene after officers were dispatched around 2 a.m. for a report of a man shot.

According to Cincinnati police, the victim was shot in the chest near Jerina’s Hookah Lounge on Reading Road.

The Hamilton County Coroner arrived to the scene around 6 a.m.

Several CPD officers on scene of shooting in Roselawn near Jerina’s Hookah Lounge. What we’re learning this morning in LIVE reports on ⁦@FOX19⁩ pic.twitter.com/4ltzSsYsVX — Jordan Vilines (@JordanVilinesTV) June 22, 2023

Police have not said whether there is a suspect or not.

