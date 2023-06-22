High school students host summer camp for kids at Terrace Park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of high school kids wanted to recreate their own summer camp memories, so they are hosting a camp in Terrace Park.

“We loved going to camp as kids, so we took all of our favorite things and put it into one week,” says Caroline Klekar.

Camp Sunshine in Terrace Park is happening for the second year. Campers are ages 3-8, and the counselors are all freshmen at Mariemont High School.

“We all babysit throughout the year, and we love kids,” Klekar continues, “So we wanted to get everybody together into one fun week and provide all the kids’ favorite activities into a fulfilled week. We have five days where we do different activities.”

Each day has a theme like Water Wednesday, Travel Thursday and Fun Friday.

Travel Thursday will take the 30 campers around Terrace Park on a scavenger hunt. Arts and crafts are a daily fixture with kids coloring and creating crafts to take home.

Klekar says they plan to keep Camp Sunshine going for many years to come.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.