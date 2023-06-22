Contests
Judge sets $150K bond for suspect in deadly stabbing near Kellogg Avenue, victim identified

Billy Ray Morton, 46, is charged in the killing of a 25-year-old man who has not been...
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A judge set a $150,000 bond Monday for a suspect charged with the fatal stabbing of a 25-year-old victim, according to Hamilton County court documents.

Court documents say that on Wednesday, Billy Ray Morton, 47, caused the death of Terry Clayburn Jr.

Around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, police say officers were called to Bryson Street and Kenwood Avenue for a report of a person down.

Officers arrived to find the 25-year-old victim and took him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Clayburn died at the hospital, according to police.

The cause of the stabbing is still under investigation.

Jail records show Morton is facing one count of murder.

