Judge sets $150K bond for suspect in deadly stabbing near Kellogg Avenue, victim identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A judge set a $150,000 bond Monday for a suspect charged with the fatal stabbing of a 25-year-old victim, according to Hamilton County court documents.

Court documents say that on Wednesday, Billy Ray Morton, 47, caused the death of Terry Clayburn Jr.

Around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, police say officers were called to Bryson Street and Kenwood Avenue for a report of a person down.

Officers arrived to find the 25-year-old victim and took him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Clayburn died at the hospital, according to police.

The cause of the stabbing is still under investigation.

Jail records show Morton is facing one count of murder.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.