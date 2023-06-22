Missing dog found in impound lot by summer interns

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A dog, who had been missing for two months, was found in an unlikely spot thanks to girls and their internship.

Alyssa Myers and Madison McComas are spending their summer break working as interns for the City of Hamilton’s Urban Forestry Department.

As part of their internship, the girls say they water a lot of trees and do other maintenance-type work.

During a stop last week to fill up their water tank, they found a tiny dog sitting in a burned-out car in the impound lot.

“She was sitting on one of the back seats,” Myers recalls. “At first, we almost drove right past her, so we stopped the car, got out to go investigate, and as soon as she saw us, she hid. She was terrified.”

The girls say the pup had crawled all the way to the back and was tucked under the third row.

“I had to crawl through the front seat, through the broken glass, and almost hang upside down to try to lasso this poor little dog,” explains McComas.

Once in their arms, they wrapped the dog up and headed to Animal Friend’s Humane Society.

“I think she kinda realized she was safe because she instantly calmed down and was right by my side, wouldn’t leave my lap and everything,” says McComas.

Once at the shelter, the pup was checked out and scanned for a microchip.

What popped up on the screen, they say, shocked everyone.

Luna, the dog, had been missing for two months, and her owners had been desperately searching for her.

“We were so excited that microchip number popped up,” said Sarah Lewandowski at Animal Friends. “We just had to make a phone call and say, “Hey, your pet is with us. Come and please pick them up,” and be able to reunite them that way.”

Lewandowski says it’s always special to be able to return a lost pet and this success story reinforces why microchipping is so important.

“Anytime we have these stray animals come in, our priority is always looking for identification,” explains Lewandowski. “Do they have a collar on, do they have tags on? Whether they do or don’t, we’re also going to always scan for a microchip.”

Animal Friends says if you have a pet and would like to get it microchipped, they offer the service for $20

No appointment is needed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.