Taylor Swift in Cincinnati: $48M economic impact, 902 jobs, $3.8M in new taxes

The Swifties are coming.
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Taylor Swift’s tour comes to Cincinnati at the end of June, and even those who won’t attend stand to benefit.

More than 130,000 concert attendees will descend on Downtown Cincinnati for the concerts at Paycor Stadium on Friday and Saturday the weekend of June 30.

The Reds and FCC are also in town, resulting in an estimated total economic impact of $92 million that weekend, according to Visit Cincy and the Cincinnati Regional Chamber’s Center for Research and Data.

Visit Cincy says $48 million of that impact will be directly attributable to Swift’s concerts—i.e., the region would normally generate around $44 million on a June 30 weekend with the Reds and FCC (and other activities) going on around town.

For reference, BLINK 2022 had an estimated economic impact of $122 million.

The spending will come from booked hotel rooms, purchased concert tickets, transportation costs and food and beverage consumption over the concert weekend.

Regionwide hotel occupancy is expected to reach 95%.

The concerts could support or create 724 jobs in the region and indirectly support another 178 jobs.

Tax revenue from visitors and concertgoers could reach $3.8 million, including $1.6 million captured locally.

Most of the impact will be felt in Downtown Cincinnati, but the chamber says businesses around the region will see increased revenue.

“The overall impact truly demonstrates how our region is uniquely positioned to attract and accommodate such a large event,” Brendon Cull, president and CEO of the Cincinnati Regional Chamber, said. “We are a region at the center of a densely populated larger region that has 20 million people within 200 miles. Between the concerts, Reds homestand, and an FC Cincinnati game, visitors will see that Cincinnati is a world class city that can concurrently support several large events.”

