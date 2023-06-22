Teen accused of gunning down man in Mt. Airy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teenager is under arrest in the shooting death of a 32-year-old man earlier this month, according to Cincinnati police.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on June 10.

Officers found the victim, Derrick Ferrell, at the Thortons gas station at North Bend Road and Colerain Avenue. It isn’t clear whether the shooting also happened there.

Ferrell died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center hours later.

CPD’s Homicide Unit and Fugitive Apprehension Squad arrested a 17-year-old for that homicide on Thursday.

Pending formal charges being filed, we have decided not to name the underage suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

