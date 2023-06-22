This Cincinnati nonprofit is revolutionizing the fight against homelessness

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local group will be using $2.1 million in grant money to help prevent homelessness by focusing on at-risk families before they lose their homes.

Kevin Finn, president of Strategies to Prevent Homelessness, says that up until now, organizations like his could only help people who are already homeless. He says the money in the city’s 2024/25 budget could help prevent homelessness by using data analytics to identify vulnerable people.

“The impact award that we’re receiving from the City of Cincinnati is to go up-stream and try to identify people in the early stages of a housing crisis,” Finn said.

Finn says it’s important to do this work.

“It’s way more cost-effective to help people early in a housing crisis rather than waiting until they’re already homelessness,” he said.

Finn says it costs around $4,000 per person to help someone after they’re already in a shelter on on the street, and that funding comes at the federal level.

“With all of those resources, we have to wait for someone to be literally homeless before we can help them,” Finn said.

Now, with the Impact Award, Finn says his organization will begin using analytics to identify those who may be on the brink.

“When someone gets a shutoff notice, we would get that kind of data,” he said. “I’ve had conversations with organizations that handle public benefits that maybe we could find out when someone loses their food stamps or things like that that are helping support them. Unemployment data. All sorts of things.”

By identifying and preventing people from becoming homeless, Finn says organizations like his will be able to help a lot more people at a much lower cost.

“We are hoping that with this new effort that we might be able to help people for only a few hundred dollars,” he said.

And that means helping more families keep a roof over their head.

“Everytime we can prevent a family from becoming homeless, that’s one, two, or even more children who never have to experience the trauma of moving into a homeless shelter, losing their housing, having to switch schools repeatedly,” he said.

According to Finn, one out of every four homeless people in Hamilton County is a child. He also tells me that preventing homelessness is a safety measure.

“I’ve seen people set on fire while sleeping in homeless camps. I’ve seen people beaten with pipes while sleeping in vacant buildings, all sorts of things like that,” he said. “It’s not okay for people to be in unsafe environments simply because they’re homeless.”

Finn says he believes the money from the Impact Award is going to help revolutionize the fight to end homelessness in Hamilton County.

“This $2.1 million from the city will be a God send in that regard, because it will allow us to design a new way of helping people.”

Finn says there’s going to be a six month planning phase discussing how to best use the data analytics to identify people who are at risk of receiving an eviction notice and becoming homeless.

