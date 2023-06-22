VIDEO: Middletown man, police officer brawl after arrest attempt

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is behind bars after attacking a police officer in Middletown, according to Middletown Police Chief David Birk.

Video shows the altercation unfold as the officer tries to take the man, identified as Kyle Hayes, into custody.

An officer saw Hayes and another person on bikes in the middle of a road, Birk says. Hayes was wanted for a probation violation, and the officer told Hayes to pull over and that he was under arrest. That, says Birk is when Hayes swung at the officer.

“The officer attempted to tase him at the time with no effect,” Birk said.

Police and witnesses, including Bonnie Butler, say Hayes then attacked the officer.

“It happened so fast. Before I knew it, it was cops everywhere,” Butler said. “Wrestling and tussling, the officer was kicked in the side of the head. He was punched.”

Birk says his officer started fighting back.

The video shows the officer put Hayes in a chokehold and continue to give Hayes orders while punching him on the ground.

During the fight, police say a weapon fell out of Hayes’ pants.

“I don’t know if you guys can see this, but this large knife was actually on his person at the time of the disturbance,” Birk said. “This is a huge officer safety issue. We also found an ounce of close to an ounce of methamphetamine in his pocket.”

Police records say the suspect attempted to grab his knife, causing the officer to fight back.

Butler says it was only three to four minutes, but she was scared for both men’s lives.

“It frightened me, really. I was just hysterical,” she said. “It kind of shook my nerves a little bit, and it took me a while to get over it because I had never seen anything like that before.”

The officer was hospitalized with concussion-like symptoms.

“He was worn out,” Birk said. “[...]He was doing everything he could to hold off the individual until backup arrived.

Hayes is jailed on the probation violation and now faces additional charges including weapons and drug possession and attacking an officer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.