Visitation, celebration of life for 3 Clermont County brothers open to public

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Visitation and a celebration of life have been set for the three young brothers killed on June 15.

The public is invited to join the family of the three Doerman brothers on June 26 at the First Baptist Church of Glen Este, according to their obituary at Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home.

  • Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Celebration of Life: 8 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Glen Este is located at 1034 Old State Route 74 in Batavia.

Those attending are asked to wear bright colors, the obituary says.

The boys, ages 3, 4, and 7, were killed by their dad, 32-year-old Chad Doerman, according to the Clermont County’s Prosecutors Office.

The shooting was reported just before 4:15 p.m. at a home owned by Doerman near the corner of Laurel Lindale Road and Clermontville Laurel Road.

The children’s mother called 911 screaming, her “babies had been shot,” sheriff’s officials wrote in a news release.

Three minutes later, a separate caller driving by the shooting scene called 911 and reported seeing a young girl running down the road, warning that “her father was killing everyone.”

Sheriff’s officials have not identified the girl but say she was safe.

Chad Doerman

