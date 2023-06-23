Contests
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Clermont County, troopers say

One person is dead after crashing multiple times in Goshen Township.

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A Goshen man is dead after crashing multiple times early Friday morning, according to the Batavia Post Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Brian Reeves, 29, was driving on Shiloh Road near Woodville Pike when he drove off of the roadway and into a mailbox around 12:37 a.m., Lt. Dexter Howard said.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Reeves then backed up his vehicle onto Shiloh Road and then drove off the road again, this time hitting a mailbox, tree and a parked car.

By the time troopers and emergency services got to the scene, Reeves was pronounced dead, Lt. Howard said.

As of now, the crash is still under investigation.

