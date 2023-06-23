Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

4 adults, 2 children displaced after house fire in Carthage

Crews were called to a fire in Carthage Friday morning that left five people displaced.
Crews were called to a fire in Carthage Friday morning that left five people displaced.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Four adults and two children have been displaced after a fire occurred in Carthage Friday morning, according to a dispatcher.

The dispatcher says crews got a call just after 10 a.m. for a working fire in the 200 block of West North Bend Road.

Everyone made it out of the building, the dispatcher added.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the people needing to be displaced.

The estimated cost of damage is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Nacrelli, 44, cries during her bond hearing Tuesday in Hamilton County Municipal Court....
Woman accused of trying to lure 4-year-old boy faces more charges
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Chad Doerman, 32, tears up as Clermont chief prosecutor describes how he planned and executed...
Dad indicted on aggravated murder charges in deaths of 3 young sons
Lisa Nacrelli, 44, is under arrest on a child enticement charge.
Woman accused of trying to lure child says she posed as investigator to ‘scare parent’: court docs
Three brothers - ages 3, 4 and 7 - were killed by their father, prosecutor says
Visitation, celebration of life for 3 Clermont County brothers open to public

Latest News

By late Friday, rain will begin to move into the area. After 6 p.m., the weather rapidly...
First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Damaging wind, heavy downpours possible
Clermont County father pleads not guilty in connection the deaths of three sons
Kickin it with Ken: Pride weekend in Cincinnati
Father accused of killing 3 sons pleads not guilty