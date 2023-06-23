4 adults, 2 children displaced after house fire in Carthage

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Four adults and two children have been displaced after a fire occurred in Carthage Friday morning, according to a dispatcher.

The dispatcher says crews got a call just after 10 a.m. for a working fire in the 200 block of West North Bend Road.

Everyone made it out of the building, the dispatcher added.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the people needing to be displaced.

The estimated cost of damage is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.