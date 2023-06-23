Authorities investigating woman’s death in Dearborn County as a homicide

AURORA, In. (WXIX) - A woman’s death has been ruled a homicide two days after she died, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to 15026 IN-148 around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday after a family member found the woman unconscious and not breathing.

EMS determined she was dead at the scene.

The woman has been identified as 67-year-old Debra Hill.

Detectives began an investigation with the help of the Dearborn County Coroner’s Office.

The sheriff’s office and coroner’s office ruled Hill’s death a homicide after the autopsy.

Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry says his office doesn’t believe there’s any immediate danger to residents in the area.

“But we encourage you to keep your doors locked and remain vigilant while we continue this investigation,” McHenry said.

No word on suspects.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Dearborn County dispatch at (812)537-3431 and ask to speak with Det/Sgt Gena Allen.

