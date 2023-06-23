Contests
Authorities investigating woman’s death in Dearborn County as a homicide

The sheriff encourages residents to ‘keep your doors locked and remain vigilant’
(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AURORA, In. (WXIX) - A woman’s death has been ruled a homicide two days after she died, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to 15026 IN-148 around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday after a family member found the woman unconscious and not breathing.

EMS determined she was dead at the scene.

The woman has been identified as 67-year-old Debra Hill.

Detectives began an investigation with the help of the Dearborn County Coroner’s Office.

The sheriff’s office and coroner’s office ruled Hill’s death a homicide after the autopsy.

Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry says his office doesn’t believe there’s any immediate danger to residents in the area.

“But we encourage you to keep your doors locked and remain vigilant while we continue this investigation,” McHenry said.

No word on suspects.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Dearborn County dispatch at (812)537-3431 and ask to speak with Det/Sgt Gena Allen.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

