The Banks prepare for Swifties takeover ahead of Taylor Swift concerts

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Restaurants at The Banks are preparing for Taylor Swift’s takeover next weekend, with over 130,000 concert-goers expected to be at Paycor Stadium for her Era’s Tour.

“I’ve been here for Garth Brooks, opening day, Bengals games get pretty fun here, pretty wild, but I don’t think anyone is ever gonna be prepared for what’s to come,” Brianna Arter with E+O Kitchen at The Banks said.

Bartenders at E+O at The Banks will serve“Lavender Haze” cocktails.

Arter says it will be “absolute Swiftie chaos.” She advises fans who are heading to the show and want to get a bite to eat beforehand to order their food to go because several restaurants have been booked months in advance.

“We are completely booked out. We have been booked out both days for about three to four months now,” Arter said.

She says it’s all hands on deck, and they’re even bringing in extra staff from their Hyde Park location to handle the crowds.

According to the app Open Table, restaurants like Nada, Sacred Beast, Rosie’s Italian Kitchen, and Nicholsons are some of the only restaurants in town that have availability Friday and Saturday between 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In honor of Swift’s concerts on June 30 and July 1, several places in the city will have Taylor Swift-themed parties before her shows.

Doors open for the sold-out show at 4:30 p.m., and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.

