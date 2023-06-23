Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

The Banks prepare for Swifties takeover ahead of Taylor Swift concerts

The Banks is preparing for Taylor Swift's Era's Tour.
The Banks is preparing for Taylor Swift's Era's Tour.(Kacie Hutchinson)
By Megan O'Rourke
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Restaurants at The Banks are preparing for Taylor Swift’s takeover next weekend, with over 130,000 concert-goers expected to be at Paycor Stadium for her Era’s Tour.

“I’ve been here for Garth Brooks, opening day, Bengals games get pretty fun here, pretty wild, but I don’t think anyone is ever gonna be prepared for what’s to come,” Brianna Arter with E+O Kitchen at The Banks said.

Bartenders at E+O at The Banks will serve“Lavender Haze” cocktails.

Arter says it will be “absolute Swiftie chaos.” She advises fans who are heading to the show and want to get a bite to eat beforehand to order their food to go because several restaurants have been booked months in advance.

“We are completely booked out. We have been booked out both days for about three to four months now,” Arter said.

She says it’s all hands on deck, and they’re even bringing in extra staff from their Hyde Park location to handle the crowds.

According to the app Open Table, restaurants like Nada, Sacred Beast, Rosie’s Italian Kitchen, and Nicholsons are some of the only restaurants in town that have availability Friday and Saturday between 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In honor of Swift’s concerts on June 30 and July 1, several places in the city will have Taylor Swift-themed parties before her shows.

Doors open for the sold-out show at 4:30 p.m., and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Nacrelli, 44, cries during her bond hearing Tuesday in Hamilton County Municipal Court....
Woman accused of trying to lure 4-year-old boy faces more charges
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Chad Doerman, 32, tears up as Clermont chief prosecutor describes how he planned and executed...
Dad indicted on aggravated murder charges in deaths of 3 young sons
Lisa Nacrelli, 44, is under arrest on a child enticement charge.
Woman accused of trying to lure child says she posed as investigator to ‘scare parent’: court docs
Three brothers - ages 3, 4 and 7 - were killed by their father, prosecutor says
Visitation, celebration of life for 3 Clermont County brothers open to public

Latest News

Swifties make their own friendship bracelets to swap with fans.
Friendship bracelets a hot item for Taylor Swift Eras Tour
There have been a total of 187 shootings in Cincinnati, according to data collected by...
Report: Cincinnati shootings involving minors in 2023 surpass 2022 stats
Dr. Jay Sadrinia, 60, is convicted of unlawfully distributing opioids resulting in death of a...
NKY dentist faces life in prison after being convicted of unlawfully prescribing opioids, justice department says
Alexander McKenzie, 28, was intoxicated by something other than alcohol or marijuana at the...
Amelia man pleads guilty to charges in head-on OVI crash that killed passenger