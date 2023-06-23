Child struck by car in Elsmere

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A child was hit by a car in Elsmere Friday evening, according to Kenton County Dispatch

It happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Comanche Trail and Garvey Avenue.

UC Air Care was called to the scene and is headed there as of this writing.

No word on the child’s condition.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.