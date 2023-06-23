Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Child struck by car in Elsmere

(Storyblocks)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A child was hit by a car in Elsmere Friday evening, according to Kenton County Dispatch

It happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Comanche Trail and Garvey Avenue.

UC Air Care was called to the scene and is headed there as of this writing.

No word on the child’s condition.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Nacrelli, 44, cries during her bond hearing Tuesday in Hamilton County Municipal Court....
Woman accused of trying to lure 4-year-old boy faces more charges
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Chad Doerman, 32, tears up as Clermont chief prosecutor describes how he planned and executed...
Dad indicted on aggravated murder charges in deaths of 3 young sons
Lisa Nacrelli, 44, is under arrest on a child enticement charge.
Woman accused of trying to lure child says she posed as investigator to ‘scare parent’: court docs
Chad Doerman, the father accused of killing his three sons, could face the death penalty if he...
Graphic: Sons ‘gunned down, ripped from mother’s arms’ by Clermont County dad, prosecutor says

Latest News

Trenton Westfall
NKY jail deputy recorded female inmates performing sex acts, sheriff says
If you’re looking for your next book to read this summer, Nagel Middle School is the place to be.
Annual Summer Used Book Sale returns
Andre Greene, 16, died at UC Medical Center after being shot on June 17, according to the...
Teen killed in drive-by shooting remembered as bright, loving son
Swifties make their own friendship bracelets to swap with fans.
Friendship bracelets a hot item for Taylor Swift Eras Tour