Cincinnati Zoo welcomes another baby

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo has added another member to its family.

Stevie, an eastern bongo, gave birth to a baby boy, Beaudan, on Tuesday, the Cincinnati Zoo announced Friday.

The baby boy was named after his dad, Beau, the zoo explained.

The zoo says mom and her newborn are doing great and bonding behind the scenes now.

Stevie gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Tuesday evening! The keepers have decided to name him Beaudan as a tribute to his dad, Beau. Mom and baby are doing great. They are bonding behind the scenes but may make some short visits outside as early as this weekend. pic.twitter.com/HVg5iocuhr — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) June 23, 2023

Earlier this month, Lightning the sloth gave birth to her newborn, Juno.

