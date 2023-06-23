Contests
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes another baby

The Cincinnati Zoo says Stevie and her newborn, Beaudan, are doing great and bonding behind the...
The Cincinnati Zoo says Stevie and her newborn, Beaudan, are doing great and bonding behind the scenes now.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo has added another member to its family.

Stevie, an eastern bongo, gave birth to a baby boy, Beaudan, on Tuesday, the Cincinnati Zoo announced Friday.

The baby boy was named after his dad, Beau, the zoo explained.

The zoo says mom and her newborn are doing great and bonding behind the scenes now.

Earlier this month, Lightning the sloth gave birth to her newborn, Juno.

