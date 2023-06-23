Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

CPS to open new school by fall 2023

Cincinnati Public Schools announced Wednesday that they are opening up a new preschool in...
Cincinnati Public Schools announced Wednesday that they are opening up a new preschool in Madisonville.(Live 5)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new preschool is opening up in the Madisonville community for the fall school year, Cincinnati Public Schools announced Friday.

The school district purchased the former Bramble Elementary School on Homer Avenue to expand early childhood education opportunities for families in Madisonville.

“This expansion marks a significant milestone for our district and the Madisonville community. During a time when many school districts are faced with less funding support from the state, our school board is finding ways to meet the needs of our families to ensure that every student has access to a high-quality education,” Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent and CEO Iranetta Rayborn Wright said.

The school board made the decision to purchase the property to increase student enrollment in Madisonville and to ensure access for students and families in the area.

“Many community and staff members, living and working in Madisonville, have expressed a common theme of making sure neighborhood access is always considered during current and future plans,” Wright added. “I am confident this new direction will only strengthen our efforts to establish a center for early childhood innovation and build programming and continuity for nearby schools such as John P. Parker School and Shroder High School.”

CPS says there are no plans yet to adjust programs at the other nearby schools as they are also trying to prep classrooms and hire staff.

The district will host its first community session on July 6 at 4:30 p.m. at 4324 Homer Ave. where they will discuss progress updates and receive community input.

Families interested in registering their kids may begin the early registration process on July 10.

For more information on the new preschool, visit CPS’ website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Nacrelli, 44, cries during her bond hearing Tuesday in Hamilton County Municipal Court....
Woman accused of trying to lure 4-year-old boy faces more charges
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Chad Doerman, 32, tears up as Clermont chief prosecutor describes how he planned and executed...
Dad indicted on aggravated murder charges in deaths of 3 young sons
Lisa Nacrelli, 44, is under arrest on a child enticement charge.
Woman accused of trying to lure child says she posed as investigator to ‘scare parent’: court docs
Three brothers - ages 3, 4 and 7 - were killed by their father, prosecutor says
Visitation, celebration of life for 3 Clermont County brothers open to public

Latest News

Here is a list of all of the Taylor Swift-themed events happing in Cincinnati.
These Taylor Swift-themed parties in Cincinnati will have you dancing like you’re 22
The Cincinnati Zoo says Stevie and her newborn, Beaudan, are doing great and bonding behind the...
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes another baby
Crews were called to a fire in Carthage Friday morning that left five people displaced.
4 adults, 2 children displaced after house fire in Carthage
By late Friday, rain will begin to move into the area. After 6 p.m., the weather rapidly...
First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Damaging wind, heavy downpours possible