CPS to open new school by fall 2023

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new preschool is opening up in the Madisonville community for the fall school year, Cincinnati Public Schools announced Friday.

The school district purchased the former Bramble Elementary School on Homer Avenue to expand early childhood education opportunities for families in Madisonville.

“This expansion marks a significant milestone for our district and the Madisonville community. During a time when many school districts are faced with less funding support from the state, our school board is finding ways to meet the needs of our families to ensure that every student has access to a high-quality education,” Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent and CEO Iranetta Rayborn Wright said.

The school board made the decision to purchase the property to increase student enrollment in Madisonville and to ensure access for students and families in the area.

“Many community and staff members, living and working in Madisonville, have expressed a common theme of making sure neighborhood access is always considered during current and future plans,” Wright added. “I am confident this new direction will only strengthen our efforts to establish a center for early childhood innovation and build programming and continuity for nearby schools such as John P. Parker School and Shroder High School.”

CPS says there are no plans yet to adjust programs at the other nearby schools as they are also trying to prep classrooms and hire staff.

The district will host its first community session on July 6 at 4:30 p.m. at 4324 Homer Ave. where they will discuss progress updates and receive community input.

Families interested in registering their kids may begin the early registration process on July 10.

For more information on the new preschool, visit CPS’ website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.