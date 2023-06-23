First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Damaging wind, heavy downpours possible

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday evening by the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team.

The Tri-State is under a slight risk for severe storms starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the weather team.

The very warm and humid conditions during the day Sunday create the “perfect ingredients for late-day activity,” FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo says.

Damaging wind, heavy downpours and lightning are the main threats, Marzullo explained.

Radar for 6 p.m. Sunday. (WXIX)

Radar for 7:30 p.m. Sunday. (WXIX)

Radar for Sunday at 10 p.m. (WXIX)

