Friendship bracelets a hot item for Taylor Swift Eras Tour

Swifties make their own friendship bracelets to swap with fans.
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friendship bracelets are back in style thanks to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Lauren Schneider is a self-proclaimed Swiftie. She became a Taylor Swift fan when the Reputation album came out in 2017.

She lives in Cleveland but is coming to Cincinnati next weekend for her first Taylor Swift concert and she won’t be empty-handed.

Schneider has been very busy making friendship bracelets, and she’s not the only one.

“Taylor has a lyric of the song titled, ‘You’re on your own kid,’ which features a lyric that says, ‘make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” explains Schneider.

Swifties will swap bracelets with one another to get the lyric or song title they want.

“I actually was in the hospital for a spat of time a few weeks ago,” Schneider continues, “And all of my nurses were Swifties too. I was making the bracelets as I was in the hospital, and they were like, ‘What are you making the bracelets for,’ and I said, ‘Oh, it’s for Taylor Swift!’ and they’re like, ‘Oh, we’re going to the Pittsburgh show!’ I’ve made close to 500, but after I’ve given them all away because people get so excited. I probably only have like 200 left.

Schneider plans to bring more than 150 bracelets with her to Paycor Stadium. She says these are more than just a fashion statement or an accessory.

“It’s been very therapeutic. I’ve had a lot of free time since I’ve had the surgery and everything like that,” Schneider adds. “This is just what I’m doing to keep my spirits up and occupy my time. My goal was to make Taylor’s entire discography, which is about 200+ songs. And then once I got done with that just the reaction has been so amazing.”

If you don’t have bracelets to bring next weekend, there will be a friendship bracelet-making station at the banks from noon until 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

