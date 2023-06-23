NKY dentist faces life in prison after being convicted of unlawfully prescribing opioids, justice department says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Northern Kentucky dentist could face life in prison after he was convicted Friday of unlawfully prescribing opioids that caused a patient’s death, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Dr. Jay M. Sadrinia, 60, is convicted of one count of unlawful distribution of controlled substances resulting in death and one count of unlawful distribution of controlled substances, the Justice Department said.

Sadrinia owned and operated dental clinics in Crescent Springs, where he was told explicitly that prescribing controlled substances is dangerous and can put a patient’s life at risk.

The Justice Department says Sadrinia prescribed the unnecessary amount of opioids to his patients for routine dental procedures.

He charged one of his patients $37,000 for dental procedures and prescribed the patient unnecessary amounts of narcotics, including morphine.

That patient died days later due to an overdose, the Justice Department said.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 13. Sadrinia faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life for the unlawful distribution of controlled substances resulting in death count and a maximum of 20 years for the unlawful distribution charge.

