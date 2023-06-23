Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

NKY dentist faces life in prison after being convicted of unlawfully prescribing opioids, justice department says

Dr. Jay Sadrinia, 60, is convicted of unlawfully distributing opioids resulting in death of a...
Dr. Jay Sadrinia, 60, is convicted of unlawfully distributing opioids resulting in death of a patient, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.(Campbell County Detention Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Northern Kentucky dentist could face life in prison after he was convicted Friday of unlawfully prescribing opioids that caused a patient’s death, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Dr. Jay M. Sadrinia, 60, is convicted of one count of unlawful distribution of controlled substances resulting in death and one count of unlawful distribution of controlled substances, the Justice Department said.

Sadrinia owned and operated dental clinics in Crescent Springs, where he was told explicitly that prescribing controlled substances is dangerous and can put a patient’s life at risk.

The Justice Department says Sadrinia prescribed the unnecessary amount of opioids to his patients for routine dental procedures.

He charged one of his patients $37,000 for dental procedures and prescribed the patient unnecessary amounts of narcotics, including morphine.

That patient died days later due to an overdose, the Justice Department said.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 13. Sadrinia faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life for the unlawful distribution of controlled substances resulting in death count and a maximum of 20 years for the unlawful distribution charge.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Nacrelli, 44, cries during her bond hearing Tuesday in Hamilton County Municipal Court....
Woman accused of trying to lure 4-year-old boy faces more charges
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Chad Doerman, 32, tears up as Clermont chief prosecutor describes how he planned and executed...
Dad indicted on aggravated murder charges in deaths of 3 young sons
Lisa Nacrelli, 44, is under arrest on a child enticement charge.
Woman accused of trying to lure child says she posed as investigator to ‘scare parent’: court docs
Three brothers - ages 3, 4 and 7 - were killed by their father, prosecutor says
Visitation, celebration of life for 3 Clermont County brothers open to public

Latest News

There have been a total of 187 shootings in Cincinnati, according to data collected by...
Report: Cincinnati shootings involving minors in 2023 surpass 2022 stats
Alexander McKenzie, 28, was intoxicated by something other than alcohol or marijuana at the...
Amelia man pleads guilty to charges in head-on OVI crash that killed passenger
Here is a list of all of the Taylor Swift-themed events happing in Cincinnati.
These Taylor Swift-themed parties in Cincinnati will have you dancing like you’re 22
Cincinnati Public Schools announced Wednesday that they are opening up a new preschool in...
CPS to open new school by fall 2023