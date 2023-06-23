NKY jail deputy recorded female inmates performing sex acts, sheriff says

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A sheriff’s deputy at the Boone County Jail is accused of giving female inmates preferential treatment in exchange for videos of them performing sexual acts he requested, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Trenton Westfall, 28, is behind bars at the same jail on charges of video voyeurism, sexual abuse and official misconduct, all misdemeanors.

Detectives discovered Westfall, of Elsmere, had befriended multiple female inmates with whom he communicated using the jail phone and its text messaging system, according to the sheriff’s office.

The messages and call records showed the communications became “intimate” and that Westfall “requested they perform various sexual acts for him to see,” the sheriff’s office says.

Detectives allegedly uncovered at least two instances when Westfall himself used the cell phone to record a female inmate performing sexual acts at his request.

The sheriff’s office says Westfall gave the female inmates preferential treatment in return.

A separate deputy jailer was first to notify jail officials of possible criminal activity. The Boone County Jail requested an investigation from the sheriff’s office pursuant to the Prison Rape Elimination Act on Wednesday, which led to Westfall’s arrest.

Westfall’s court date has not been set.

