Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Parents beware: Furby is making a comeback

The new Furby, which comes in either purple or coral, is available on Amazon for $70.
The new Furby, which comes in either purple or coral, is available on Amazon for $70.(Hasbro via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Toy maker Hasbro is bringing back the Furby … again.

Hasbro reintroduced the bug-eyed, gibberish-talking fur ball with a launch on Amazon on Thursday to mark the toy’s 25th anniversary.

The toy, which comes in either purple or coral, is available on Amazon for $70. It hits stores nationwide on July 15.

That could be good news, or very bad news, depending on who you ask.

The 1990s animatronic toy phenomenon was cute to some kids, but it was a source of great frustration to a lot of parents. It didn’t have an off button and would randomly “wake up” from a silent slumber at all times of day and night and start talking.

The new Furby is still noisy, speaks gibberish and dances – and thankfully, it does have an off button.

Furby was first introduced in 1998. Then, in 2016, Hasbro launched a version called “Furby Connect” that connected to the internet and included an off button.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Nacrelli, 44, cries during her bond hearing Tuesday in Hamilton County Municipal Court....
Woman accused of trying to lure 4-year-old boy faces more charges
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Chad Doerman, 32, tears up as Clermont chief prosecutor describes how he planned and executed...
Dad indicted on aggravated murder charges in deaths of 3 young sons
Lisa Nacrelli, 44, is under arrest on a child enticement charge.
Woman accused of trying to lure child says she posed as investigator to ‘scare parent’: court docs
Three brothers - ages 3, 4 and 7 - were killed by their father, prosecutor says
Visitation, celebration of life for 3 Clermont County brothers open to public

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Nate Paul, the businessman at...
Texas businessman at center of AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment pleads not guilty to federal charges
A swarm of bees was discovered in Daley Plaza.
Bee swarm removed from downtown Chicago tree
FILE - Real Madrid players celebrate with the trophy after winning the FIFA Club World Cup...
United States picked to host 2025 Club World Cup, an expanded soccer tournament with 32 teams
A swarm of bees was discovered in Daley Plaza.
Bee swarm found in downtown Chicago