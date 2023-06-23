Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia gown goes up for auction

Costume designer John Mollo created the gown and went on to win an Oscar in 1978 for his work...
Costume designer John Mollo created the gown and went on to win an Oscar in 1978 for his work on the film.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The white Princess Leia gown that Carrie Fisher wore in “Star Wars: A New Hope” in 1977 is up for auction.

It’s estimated to sell for up to $2 million when bidding closes on June 28.

The dress is reportedly the only Princess Leia costume known to still exist from the original film.

Costume designer John Mollo created the gown and went on to win an Oscar in 1978 for his work on the film.

Fisher wore the gown during the film’s final scene while in the throne room as she bestowed Luke Skywalker and Han Solo their medals of honor.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Nacrelli, 44, cries during her bond hearing Tuesday in Hamilton County Municipal Court....
Woman accused of trying to lure 4-year-old boy faces more charges
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Chad Doerman, 32, tears up as Clermont chief prosecutor describes how he planned and executed...
Dad indicted on aggravated murder charges in deaths of 3 young sons
Lisa Nacrelli, 44, is under arrest on a child enticement charge.
Woman accused of trying to lure child says she posed as investigator to ‘scare parent’: court docs
Three brothers - ages 3, 4 and 7 - were killed by their father, prosecutor says
Visitation, celebration of life for 3 Clermont County brothers open to public

Latest News

This GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, June 20, 2023 and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical...
Tropical Storm Bret brings winds, rain to islands in eastern Caribbean
First Alert Weather Forecast
In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, from top to bottom, the vessels Horizon...
With fate of those on Titanic-bound submersible known, focus turns to cause of fatal implosion
Man charged in deaths of 5 women