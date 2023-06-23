Contests
Report: Cincinnati shootings involving minors in 2023 surpass 2022 stats

There have been a total of 187 shootings in Cincinnati, according to data collected by...
There have been a total of 187 shootings in Cincinnati, according to data collected by Cincinnati police.
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Shootings in Cincinnati have been on the rise this year and the number of minors getting shot has only grown in comparison to 2022, according to data collected by the Cincinnati Police Department.

More people under the age of 18 have been shot so far this year than in 2022, based on the Police Data Initiative (PDI) report, a collaborative database law enforcement agencies, institutions and researchers use to inform communities about public safety.

According to the report, there have been a total of 187 shootings from Jan. 1, 2023, to June 22, 2023, 42 of which had victims under 18 years old, and five juvenile deaths.

The most recent deadly shooting involving a minor was on Saturday when 16-year-old Andre Greene died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after he was shot in South Fairmount.

In addition, a string of three shootings were reported on Thursday morning one of which was fatal.

YearNumber of Minors ShotNumber of Minors Dead from ShootingsTotal DeathsTotal Shootings
2023 (Jan. 1 - June 22)42532187
202240563410
202149682413

What district do most shootings take place in?

As of now, most shooting incidents in 2023 happen in districts 3 and 4, according to PDI.

The data indicates that from Jan. 1 to June 22, 2023, 47% of these shootings took place in May and June.

DistrictNumber of Shootings in 2023 (Jan. 1 - June 22)
Central Business District6
District 135
District 213
District 345
District 454
District 533

District 4 had a drastically much higher number than the Central Business District, District 2 and even District 5 in 2022.

Districts 1 and 3 also had a high amount of shootings that year, trailing behind District 4

DistrictNumber of Shootings in 2022
Central Business District14
District 192
District 224
District 395
District 4123
District 562

In 2021, District 3 had the most shootings, once again, making up 24.6% of that total.

Other areas like districts 4 and 1 made up 22.5%, while the Central Business District only made up 1.9% of shootings for that year.

DistrictNumber of Shootings in 2021
Central Business District8
District 193
District 238
District 3102
District 493
District 579

Overall, there were slightly fewer amount of shootings in 2022 than there were in 2021, however, the difference was by three.

Earlier this month, Cincinnati police announced a plan to help ensure public safety:

  • Continue youth engagement programs and lean into finding juveniles who may come from a more troubled background.
  • Provide more attention to violent crime territories, such as neighborhoods in District 4.
  • Increase police visibility.
  • Deploy a traffic blitz to recover more guns.

“As you’ll hear from City Manager Long, we’re making transformative investments in community violence prevention and in particular, youth violence prevention,” Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said during a press conference on June 8.

In addition to the city’s collaborative plan, Police Chief Teresa Theetge called on community members to help out where they can and to get involved.

“My specific ask is from the faith-based community, volunteer, get involved. From non-profits, volunteer, get involved. And from our businesses - big and small in the city - volunteer and get involved. You will be part of the solution for the city,” she said.

To stay up to date on the latest shooting stats, visit the PDI report website.

