Report: Cincinnati shootings involving minors in 2023 surpass 2022 stats

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Shootings in Cincinnati have been on the rise this year and the number of minors getting shot has only grown in comparison to 2022, according to data collected by the Cincinnati Police Department.

More people under the age of 18 have been shot so far this year than in 2022, based on the Police Data Initiative (PDI) report, a collaborative database law enforcement agencies, institutions and researchers use to inform communities about public safety.

According to the report, there have been a total of 187 shootings from Jan. 1, 2023, to June 22, 2023, 42 of which had victims under 18 years old, and five juvenile deaths.

The most recent deadly shooting involving a minor was on Saturday when 16-year-old Andre Greene died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after he was shot in South Fairmount.

In addition, a string of three shootings were reported on Thursday morning one of which was fatal.

Year Number of Minors Shot Number of Minors Dead from Shootings Total Deaths Total Shootings 2023 (Jan. 1 - June 22) 42 5 32 187 2022 40 5 63 410 2021 49 6 82 413

What district do most shootings take place in?

As of now, most shooting incidents in 2023 happen in districts 3 and 4, according to PDI.

The data indicates that from Jan. 1 to June 22, 2023, 47% of these shootings took place in May and June.

District Number of Shootings in 2023 (Jan. 1 - June 22) Central Business District 6 District 1 35 District 2 13 District 3 45 District 4 54 District 5 33

District 4 had a drastically much higher number than the Central Business District, District 2 and even District 5 in 2022.

Districts 1 and 3 also had a high amount of shootings that year, trailing behind District 4

District Number of Shootings in 2022 Central Business District 14 District 1 92 District 2 24 District 3 95 District 4 123 District 5 62

In 2021, District 3 had the most shootings, once again, making up 24.6% of that total.

Other areas like districts 4 and 1 made up 22.5%, while the Central Business District only made up 1.9% of shootings for that year.

District Number of Shootings in 2021 Central Business District 8 District 1 93 District 2 38 District 3 102 District 4 93 District 5 79

Overall, there were slightly fewer amount of shootings in 2022 than there were in 2021, however, the difference was by three.

Earlier this month, Cincinnati police announced a plan to help ensure public safety:

Continue youth engagement programs and lean into finding juveniles who may come from a more troubled background.

Provide more attention to violent crime territories, such as neighborhoods in District 4.

Increase police visibility.

Deploy a traffic blitz to recover more guns.

“As you’ll hear from City Manager Long, we’re making transformative investments in community violence prevention and in particular, youth violence prevention,” Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said during a press conference on June 8.

In addition to the city’s collaborative plan, Police Chief Teresa Theetge called on community members to help out where they can and to get involved.

“My specific ask is from the faith-based community, volunteer, get involved. From non-profits, volunteer, get involved. And from our businesses - big and small in the city - volunteer and get involved. You will be part of the solution for the city,” she said.

To stay up to date on the latest shooting stats, visit the PDI report website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.