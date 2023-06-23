Teen killed in drive-by shooting remembered as bright, loving son

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Family and friends of a teenager, who was killed in a South Fairmount drive-by shooting, came together Friday to honor his memory.

Andre Greene, 16, died at UC Medical Center after being shot on June 17, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Now, almost a week after his death, those close to him held a candlelight vigil and balloon release at Lick Run Greenway to remember him.

“I was laying in my bed, and I heard gunshots,” Greene’s mother recalls. “I jumped up and made sure all of the kids were in the house.”

Greene was shot in the 2200 block of Quebec Avenue just before 9 p.m., police said.

His mother says the shooting happened steps away from their home.

Greene’s mom says that after realizing most of her kids were in the house safely, she asked the 16-year-old’s girlfriend if she had spoken with him recently.

“She said she had just talked to him, and he was on his way home,” his mother explains.

Greene was working as a landscaper this summer and would walk to and from work.

His mom said that after her son’s girlfriend confirmed that she had spoken with him, she went to run errands, and while doing so, she got a call.

“My boyfriend called me and told me there were detectives at my door,” the mother recalls.

The detectives informed the family that Greene had been shot and killed steps away from the family’s home in South Fairmount.

“He never came home, and I just started screaming and yelling,” his mother says.

Greene is the third oldest of nine siblings and is considered the glue of the family.

Now, they’re trying to come to grips with never seeing him again.

“The older kids are angry and upset, and then the younger kids just don’t know and don’t understand,” Greene’s mother explains.

His mother describes him as a selfless young man.

“He was so bright, loving, caring, funny,” the mother says about her son. “He loved to dance, make jokes, and he would get along with anybody.”

She says the most challenging part of his death is that he died steps away from his home.

“It’s even hard to drive on this street or leave out, and I got to go past where they killed my son,” she explained.

Police say they don’t have a person of interest in this shooting and are asking for help from the public.

If you have any leads, call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

