These Taylor Swift-themed parties in Cincinnati will have you dancing like you’re 22

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -At this point, you likely know about Taylor Swift’s upcoming Cincinnati shows all too well.

The pop star is bringing her highly anticipated Eras Tour to Paycor Stadium June 30 and July 1. But Swifties won’t have to wait until showtime to dance like they’re 22.

Some local businesses will, of course, host pre-concert parties for fans looking to get in the spirit, and a few spots will also stay open for those people looking to bask in the post-show afterglow.

Wanting to make sure your weekend is like a fairytale? Here are Taylor Swift-themed events happening around Cincinnati.

Taylor Swift Trivia Night at Rhinegeist

When: June 28 from 7-10 p.m.

Where: Rhinegeist’s Taproom, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine.

Information: Put your Taylor Swift knowledge to the test for the chance to win prizes at Rhinegiest. Don’t forget to come in your best dress, fearless. The Swiftie with the best costume will win a grand prize. Put your Taylor Swift knowledge to the test for the chance to win prizes at Rhinegiest. Don’t forget to come in your. The Swiftie with the best costume will win a grand prize. rhinegeist.com

Make friendship bracelets at the Kenton County Public Library's Covington branch on June 28. (Madeline Mitchell | Cincinnati Enquirer)

Swiftie Friendship Bracelets at Kenton County Public Library’s Covington branch

When: June 28 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

Where: Kenton County Public Library’s Covington branch, 502 Scott Blvd., Covington.

Information: Make your Taylor Swift friendship bracelets ahead of the show and trade with other Swifties while listening to Taylor’s discography. Supplies provided. Make your Taylor Swift friendship bracelets ahead of the show and trade with other Swifties while listening to Taylor’s discography. Supplies provided. kentonlibrary.org

Eras (Findlay’s Version) Taylor Swift Pre-Party

When: June 29 from 4-8 p.m.

Where: Jane’s (located at Findlay Market), 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine.

Information: Free admission. Free admission. findlaymarket.org

Swiftie’s Sweet Deal at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

When: June 29-July 2.

Where: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, 3400 Vine St., Avondale.

Information: The Cincinnati Zoo is offering $13 admission to Swifties who show their concert tickets or wear their best Taylor-themed outfit. The Cincinnati Zoo is offering $13 admission to Swifties who show their concert tickets or wear their best Taylor-themed outfit. cincinnatizoo.org

Era’s: An All Taylor Swift Dance Party

When: Doors open 8 p.m. June 29.

Where: Madison Theater, 730 Madison Ave., Covington.

Information: Brush up on your Taylor Swift lyrics and dance under the mirrorball at this party the night before the show. In addition to the big Taylor hits, such as fan favorites like “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version), there will be a few surprise songs. Advance tickets cost $15, and tickets at the door cost $20. Brush up on your Taylor Swift lyrics and dance under theat this party the night before the show. In addition to the big Taylor hits, such as fan favorites like “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version), there will be a few surprise songs. Advance tickets cost $15, and tickets at the door cost $20. madisontheater.com

Spruce (Taylor’s Version)

When : June 29 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Spruce, 1818 Race St., Suite 101, Over-the-Rhine.

Information: Findlay Market’s nail care salon is hosting an all-day party leading up to the show. Three eras nail art designs are available with a service ticket purchase. You can also skip the manicure and just join the party with the “Lover” ticket option. Raffles and Taylor-themed merch from local vendors will also be part of the daylong celebration. Findlay Market’s nail care salon is hosting an all-day party leading up to the show. Three eras nail art designs are available with a service ticket purchase. You can also skip the manicure and just join the party with the “Lover” ticket option. Raffles and Taylor-themed merch from local vendors will also be part of the daylong celebration. sprucenailshop.com

OTR Stillhouse is hosting preconcert party before Taylor Swift's June 30 Eras Tour concert in Cincinnati. (Matt Koesters | Cincinnati Enquirer)

The Eras Tour Pre-Concert Party at OTR StillHouse

When: Doors open at 1 p.m. June 30.

Where: Knox Joseph Distillery at OTR StillHouse, 2017 Branch St., Over-the-Rhine.

Information: All ages are welcome at this party, where you can grab pre-show fuel from a food truck and take a picture to burn at the photo booth. Parking is included in the ticket price, so you can leave your getaway car behind and have the option to ride to the stadium with other Swifties on the streetcar. All ages are welcome at this party, where you can grab pre-show fuel from a food truck and take aat the photo booth. Parking is included in the ticket price, so you can leave yourbehind and have the option to ride to the stadium with other Swifties on the streetcar. eventbrite.com

Killer Queen Preconcert Party

When: From noon June 30 to 2 a.m. July 1.

Where: Killer Queen, 180 E. Freedom Way, Downtown.

Information: Indulge in Swift-themed cocktails at this pre-concert party, which also doubles as a postgame option. The bar will have “Lover” and “Lavender Haze”-themed cocktails, and if you’re feeling fearless, you can try the “Midnight Rain” tequila shot. Indulge in Swift-themed cocktails at this pre-concert party, which also doubles as a postgame option. The bar will have “Lover” and “Lavender Haze”-themed cocktails, and if you’re feeling, you can try the “Midnight Rain” tequila shot. foureg.com

Fifth & Vine Live: Taylor Swift Tailgate

When: From 3-10 p.m. June 30 and July 1.

Where: Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., Downtown.

Information: Even if you’re rusty on your Taylor lyrics, you can still sing your way through all of her eras with singalong lyrics on the big screen. Food trucks and themed drinks will also be available in addition to Taylor-themed activities, like friendship bracelets and flower crown stations. Free and open to the public. Even if you’re rusty on your Taylor lyrics, you can still sing your way through all of her eras with singalong lyrics on the big screen. Food trucks and themed drinks will also be available in addition to Taylor-themed activities, like friendship bracelets and flower crown stations. Free and open to the public. myfountainsquare.com

