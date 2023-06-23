Contests
These Taylor Swift-themed parties in Cincinnati will have you dancing like you’re 22

Here is a list of all of the Taylor Swift-themed events happing in Cincinnati.
Here is a list of all of the Taylor Swift-themed events happing in Cincinnati.(MGN Online / Raph_PH / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Annasofia Scheve
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -At this point, you likely know about Taylor Swift’s upcoming Cincinnati shows all too well.

The pop star is bringing her highly anticipated Eras Tour to Paycor Stadium June 30 and July 1. But Swifties won’t have to wait until showtime to dance like they’re 22.

Some local businesses will, of course, host pre-concert parties for fans looking to get in the spirit, and a few spots will also stay open for those people looking to bask in the post-show afterglow.

Wanting to make sure your weekend is like a fairytale? Here are Taylor Swift-themed events happening around Cincinnati.

Taylor Swift Trivia Night at Rhinegeist

  • When: June 28 from 7-10 p.m.
  • Where: Rhinegeist’s Taproom, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine.
  • Information: Put your Taylor Swift knowledge to the test for the chance to win prizes at Rhinegiest. Don’t forget to come in your best dress, fearless. The Swiftie with the best costume will win a grand prize. rhinegeist.com
Make friendship bracelets at the Kenton County Public Library's Covington branch on June 28.
Swiftie Friendship Bracelets at Kenton County Public Library’s Covington branch

  • When: June 28 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
  • Where: Kenton County Public Library’s Covington branch, 502 Scott Blvd., Covington.
  • Information: Make your Taylor Swift friendship bracelets ahead of the show and trade with other Swifties while listening to Taylor’s discography. Supplies provided. kentonlibrary.org.

Eras (Findlay’s Version) Taylor Swift Pre-Party

  • When: June 29 from 4-8 p.m.
  • Where: Jane’s (located at Findlay Market), 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine.
  • Information: Free admission. findlaymarket.org.

Swiftie’s Sweet Deal at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

  • When: June 29-July 2.
  • Where: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, 3400 Vine St., Avondale.
  • Information: The Cincinnati Zoo is offering $13 admission to Swifties who show their concert tickets or wear their best Taylor-themed outfit. cincinnatizoo.org.

Era’s: An All Taylor Swift Dance Party

  • When: Doors open 8 p.m. June 29.
  • Where: Madison Theater, 730 Madison Ave., Covington.
  • Information: Brush up on your Taylor Swift lyrics and dance under the mirrorball at this party the night before the show. In addition to the big Taylor hits, such as fan favorites like “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version), there will be a few surprise songs. Advance tickets cost $15, and tickets at the door cost $20. madisontheater.com.

Spruce (Taylor’s Version)

  • When: June 29 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Where: Spruce, 1818 Race St., Suite 101, Over-the-Rhine.
  • Information: Findlay Market’s nail care salon is hosting an all-day party leading up to the show. Three eras nail art designs are available with a service ticket purchase. You can also skip the manicure and just join the party with the “Lover” ticket option. Raffles and Taylor-themed merch from local vendors will also be part of the daylong celebration. sprucenailshop.com.
OTR Stillhouse is hosting preconcert party before Taylor Swift's June 30 Eras Tour concert in...
The Eras Tour Pre-Concert Party at OTR StillHouse

  • When: Doors open at 1 p.m. June 30.
  • Where: Knox Joseph Distillery at OTR StillHouse, 2017 Branch St., Over-the-Rhine.
  • Information: All ages are welcome at this party, where you can grab pre-show fuel from a food truck and take a picture to burn at the photo booth. Parking is included in the ticket price, so you can leave your getaway car behind and have the option to ride to the stadium with other Swifties on the streetcar. eventbrite.com.

Killer Queen Preconcert Party

  • When: From noon June 30 to 2 a.m. July 1.
  • Where: Killer Queen, 180 E. Freedom Way, Downtown.
  • Information: Indulge in Swift-themed cocktails at this pre-concert party, which also doubles as a postgame option. The bar will have “Lover” and “Lavender Haze”-themed cocktails, and if you’re feeling fearless, you can try the “Midnight Rain” tequila shot. foureg.com.

Fifth & Vine Live: Taylor Swift Tailgate

  • When: From 3-10 p.m. June 30 and July 1.
  • Where: Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., Downtown.
  • Information: Even if you’re rusty on your Taylor lyrics, you can still sing your way through all of her eras with singalong lyrics on the big screen. Food trucks and themed drinks will also be available in addition to Taylor-themed activities, like friendship bracelets and flower crown stations. Free and open to the public. myfountainsquare.com

