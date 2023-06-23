Contests
WATCH: Dad charged in connection with deaths of three sons to appear in court

By Morgan Parrish
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -The father charged with nine counts of aggravated murder in connection with the deaths of his three sons is expected to appear in the Clermont County Courthouse Friday for a hearing.

Chad Doerman, 32, was indicted Friday on the following charges stemming from June 15 incident:

  • Nine counts of aggravated murder
  • Eight counts of kidnapping
  • Four counts of felonious assault

The boys, ages 3, 4, and 7, were shot with a Marlin Model HC .22 Rifle, according to the court documents.

Doerman “confessed to planning and carrying out the deaths of Victims involved for several months,” a detective with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a criminal complaint.

Records do not reveal a motive.

The shooting was reported just before 4:15 p.m. at a home owned by Doerman near the corner of Laurel Lindale Road and Clermontville Laurel Road.

The children’s mother called 911, screaming her “babies had been shot,” sheriff’s officials wrote in a news release.

Three minutes later, a separate caller driving by the shooting scene called 911 and reported seeing a young girl running down the road, warning that “her father was killing everyone.”

Sheriff’s officials have not identified the girl but say she is safe.

Body camera video from the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies finding Doerman sitting outside the Laurel Lindale Road home with a rifle next to him.

The bodies of the three boys were found in the yard.

Deputies found the three young boys unresponsive on the ground when they arrived. They attempted life-saving measures until Monroe Fire/EMS arrived.

“All life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” and all three children died from their injuries at the scene, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The boys’ mother, 34, was shot in the hand and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The judge, a former assistant county prosecutor, set a $20 million bond for Doerman.

