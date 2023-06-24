Cincinnati man dead in wrong-way head-on I-275 crash
Bystanders pulled the victim from his car.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead Friday evening after a crash on I-275, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
It happened around 1:20 p.m. near the 20 mile post.
Michael Webb, of Greenwood, Indiana, was driving a 2012 Ford F150 northbound in the left through lane on I-275 when he lost control and crossed the grass center median.
Webb’s truck entered the southbound lanes and collided head-on with Greg Rohe, of Cincinnati, in a 2001 Toyota Camry.
Bystanders removed Rohe from his car before it caught fire.
Rohe, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at Dearborn County Hospital around 2:14 p.m.
Webb, who was wearing a seatbelt suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit is investigating.
Witnesses are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 513.825.1500.
