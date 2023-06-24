Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Cincinnati man dead in wrong-way head-on I-275 crash

Bystanders pulled the victim from his car.
Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead Friday evening after a crash on I-275, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. near the 20 mile post.

Michael Webb, of Greenwood, Indiana, was driving a 2012 Ford F150 northbound in the left through lane on I-275 when he lost control and crossed the grass center median.

Webb’s truck entered the southbound lanes and collided head-on with Greg Rohe, of Cincinnati, in a 2001 Toyota Camry.

Bystanders removed Rohe from his car before it caught fire.

Rohe, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at Dearborn County Hospital around 2:14 p.m.

Webb, who was wearing a seatbelt suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit is investigating.

Witnesses are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 513.825.1500.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Nacrelli, 44, cries during her bond hearing Tuesday in Hamilton County Municipal Court....
Woman accused of trying to lure 4-year-old boy faces more charges
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Chad Doerman, 32, tears up as Clermont chief prosecutor describes how he planned and executed...
Dad indicted on aggravated murder charges in deaths of 3 young sons
Chad Doerman, the father accused of killing his three sons, could face the death penalty if he...
Graphic: Sons ‘gunned down, ripped from mother’s arms’ by Clermont County dad, prosecutor says
Lisa Nacrelli, 44, is under arrest on a child enticement charge.
Woman accused of trying to lure child says she posed as investigator to ‘scare parent’: court docs

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) reacts after hitting a 3-run home run in the...
Reds win instant classic against the Braves for 12th straight victory
Reds third base Elly De La Cruz has brought them within 1 run in the bottom of the third inning.
Elly De La Cruz becomes 8th player in Cincinnati Reds history to hit for the cycle
Authorities investigating woman’s death in Dearborn County as a homicide
Young child struck by driver in Elsmere