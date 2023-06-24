Contests
Elly De La Cruz becomes 8th player in Cincinnati Reds history to hit for the cycle

It’s the first cycle for a Cincinnati Red since Eric Davis did it in 1989.
Reds third base Elly De La Cruz has brought them within 1 run in the bottom of the third inning.
Reds third base Elly De La Cruz has brought them within 1 run in the bottom of the third inning.(Albert Cesare/The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Elly De La Cruz on Friday night did what no Cincinnati Reds player has done in more than 30 years.

De La Cruz has been in a Reds uniforms for just two weeks. On Friday, in the sixth inning of the Reds hotly anticipated matchup against the Atlanta Braves, De La Cruz hit an RBI triple to complete the cycle.

He’s the first player in a Reds uniform to do it since Eric Davis did it in 1989.

John Sadak called De La Cruz a “once in a 100 years player” afterward.

Players have hit for the cycle 342 times in the history of Major League Baseball. De La Cruz is the 343rd.

He’s the youngest MLB player to do it since 1972.

Eight Cincinnati Reds players have it for the cycle in the club’s storied history.

  • John Reilly did it three times (1883, 1883 and 1890)
  • Bid McPhee (1887)
  • Tom Parrott (1894)
  • Heinie Groh (1915)
  • Harry Craft (1940)
  • Frank Robinson (1959)
  • Eric Davis (1989)

