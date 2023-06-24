Elly De La Cruz becomes 8th player in Cincinnati Reds history to hit for the cycle

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Elly De La Cruz on Friday night did what no Cincinnati Reds player has done in more than 30 years.

De La Cruz has been in a Reds uniforms for just two weeks. On Friday, in the sixth inning of the Reds hotly anticipated matchup against the Atlanta Braves, De La Cruz hit an RBI triple to complete the cycle.

THE MOST EXCITING 10.83 SECONDS IN SPORTS ⚡⚡⚡@ellylacocoa18 pic.twitter.com/3lJjyhWRkc — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 24, 2023

He’s the first player in a Reds uniform to do it since Eric Davis did it in 1989.

John Sadak called De La Cruz a “once in a 100 years player” afterward.

There are cycles, and there's what Elly De La Cruz did tonight.



-A flare RBI single

-A 116 mph double that dented the right field wall

-An aggressive turn for a triple in a ballpark where triples rarely happen

-A homer with a 37 degree launch angle — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) June 24, 2023

Players have hit for the cycle 342 times in the history of Major League Baseball. De La Cruz is the 343rd.

He’s the youngest MLB player to do it since 1972.

Eight Cincinnati Reds players have it for the cycle in the club’s storied history.

John Reilly did it three times (1883, 1883 and 1890)

Bid McPhee (1887)

Tom Parrott (1894)

Heinie Groh (1915)

Harry Craft (1940)

Frank Robinson (1959)

Eric Davis (1989)

ELLY DE LA CYCLE pic.twitter.com/oVaDbckhLr — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 24, 2023

