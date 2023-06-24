Family of Cincinnati stabbing victim hopes suspect is ‘never released’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of a 25-year-old Cincinnati-area man stabbed to death earlier this week say they want him remembered as a jokester with a big heart.

Billy Ray Morton, 46, is charged in the stabbing death of 25-year-old Terry Clayburn, whose family says the loss fills them with rage.

“He was a good kid,” said Terry’s mother, Billie Jo Clayburn-Day. “He was still young. He had his whole life ahead of him.”

Terry’s death is too painful to put into words, the family says. They remember him as a man who loved cracking jokes, playing video games and who cared deeply for his family and friends.

“He had a very big heart,” Terry’s sister, Sandra Clayburn said. “All he wanted to do was to be around friends and people that cared about him. We all love him and miss him very, very much. He’ll never be forgotten.”

Police say Morton stabbed Terry multiple times during a physical altercation on Bryson Street near Kenwood Avenue in Cincinnati’s California neighborhood around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Terry died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“I didn’t leave his side,” Clayburn-Day said. “It hurts because I watched my baby take his last breath.”

Police arrested Morton 12 hours after finding Terry.

While Terry’s family says they’re grateful a suspect is behind bars, they also say it brings them little comfort.

“That’s my child he took from me,” Clayburn-Day said. “I don’t ever want him to be released.”

The family says they’re leaning on all the support they can to give Terry the proper memorial he deserves.

“He always liked to drive and go different places; he never was one to sit around,” Clayburn-Day said. “He is loved so much by so many people. He didn’t deserve this. He deserves to be celebrated and remembered.”

