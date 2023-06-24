First Alert Weather Day issued Sunday, storms with damaging winds possible

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for late Sunday afternoon and evening by the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team.

Sunday will start off dry with a mix of sun and clouds. There could be a weak area of showers and storms, though this will add additional moisture to the atmosphere and make storms even stronger in the afternoon. Morning temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 60s.

A slight risk (level 2 out of 5) has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center for storms posing the risk of damaging winds and heavy downpours as primary threats, though we also cannot rule out large hail or an isolated tornado or two.

We are under an ENHANCED RISK 3 out 5 for SEVERE STORMS Sunday evening. Mainly east of Cincinnati, and damaging intense wind and even a tornado could be possible. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/XbFY5JZZAs — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) June 25, 2023

Here is the timeline for Sunday evening, FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued as storms with damaging wind and lightning possible. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/3rY8ihkQuN — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) June 25, 2023

