First Alert Weather Day issued Sunday, storms with damaging winds possible

Damaging wind, heavy downpours, and lightning possible after 5 p.m.
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued as parts of the Tri-State are under an enhanced risk...
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued as parts of the Tri-State are under an enhanced risk for severe weather Sunday.(MGN)
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for late Sunday afternoon and evening by the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team.

Sunday will start off dry with a mix of sun and clouds. There could be a weak area of showers and storms, though this will add additional moisture to the atmosphere and make storms even stronger in the afternoon. Morning temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 60s.

A slight risk (level 2 out of 5) has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center for storms posing the risk of damaging winds and heavy downpours as primary threats, though we also cannot rule out large hail or an isolated tornado or two.

