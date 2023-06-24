Reds win instant classic against the Braves for 12th straight victory

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It was an historic night at Great American Ball Park as the Cincinnati Reds won their 12th consecutive game, equaling a record that dates back to 1939.

#Reds have done it. 12 straight wins to tie a franchise record. @fox19



This place is losing it. pic.twitter.com/ffyahMzjdK — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) June 24, 2023

The Reds beat the Atlanta Braves 11-10 in one of the most anticipated matchups of the year.

It didn’t disappoint. A dramatic slugfest followed, leaving the sold-out crowd sometimes frenzied and others breathless.

The Braves jumped on Reds starting pitcher Luke Weaver with five runs in the opening inning, but the Reds battled as they have done all year..

Elly De La Cruz hit for the cycle, crushing a two-run home run in the third inning and legging out a triple in the sixth.

Joey Votto, in his fourth game back, homered twice and drove in four runs.

It’s the Reds 27th comeback win of the year, the best in all of Major League Baseball.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.