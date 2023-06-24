Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Reds win instant classic against the Braves for 12th straight victory

It was a slugfest for the history books.
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) reacts after hitting a 3-run home run in the...
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) reacts after hitting a 3-run home run in the fifth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves giving the reds a 2-run lead.(Albert Cesare/The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It was an historic night at Great American Ball Park as the Cincinnati Reds won their 12th consecutive game, equaling a record that dates back to 1939.

The Reds beat the Atlanta Braves 11-10 in one of the most anticipated matchups of the year.

It didn’t disappoint. A dramatic slugfest followed, leaving the sold-out crowd sometimes frenzied and others breathless.

The Braves jumped on Reds starting pitcher Luke Weaver with five runs in the opening inning, but the Reds battled as they have done all year..

Elly De La Cruz hit for the cycle, crushing a two-run home run in the third inning and legging out a triple in the sixth.

Joey Votto, in his fourth game back, homered twice and drove in four runs.

It’s the Reds 27th comeback win of the year, the best in all of Major League Baseball.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Nacrelli, 44, cries during her bond hearing Tuesday in Hamilton County Municipal Court....
Woman accused of trying to lure 4-year-old boy faces more charges
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Chad Doerman, 32, tears up as Clermont chief prosecutor describes how he planned and executed...
Dad indicted on aggravated murder charges in deaths of 3 young sons
Chad Doerman, the father accused of killing his three sons, could face the death penalty if he...
Graphic: Sons ‘gunned down, ripped from mother’s arms’ by Clermont County dad, prosecutor says
Lisa Nacrelli, 44, is under arrest on a child enticement charge.
Woman accused of trying to lure child says she posed as investigator to ‘scare parent’: court docs

Latest News

Reds third base Elly De La Cruz has brought them within 1 run in the bottom of the third inning.
Elly De La Cruz becomes 8th player in Cincinnati Reds history to hit for the cycle
Authorities investigating woman’s death in Dearborn County as a homicide
Young child struck by driver in Elsmere
Trenton Westfall
NKY jail deputy recorded female inmates performing sex acts, sheriff says