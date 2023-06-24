Contests
Shots fired at police cruiser in Roselawn, police say

Shots were fired at a police cruiser in Roselawn early Saturday morning, according to Lt....
Shots were fired at a police cruiser in Roselawn early Saturday morning, according to Lt. Cunningham with the Cincinnati Police Department.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Shots were fired at a police cruiser in Roselawn Saturday morning, according to Lt. Jonathan Cunningham with the Cincinnati Police Department.

Cunningham says around 3:45 a.m., officers were in the vicinity of Reading Road and Summit Road to patrol the area due to the recent spike in violent crime and large crowds associated with the area.

Police heard gunshots near them and took cover to avoid being hit.

Cunningham says officers did not return gunfire, and no officers were injured, but one of their cars was hit by a round of gunshots.

Police have not stated if they have a suspect.

The 7600-7700 block of Reading Road will be temporarily shut down for crews to investigate the scene.

