Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - You’ll notice more humidity this weekend, and it continues into early next week as we jump right into that summertime sticky air.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with some afternoon clouds developing thanks to the daytime heating, which will allow highs to reach the mid-to-upper 80s after morning lows in the 60s. We can’t rule out a pop-up shower or storm mainly east of Cincinnati due to the humidity and heat, but most will be rain-free!

Our attention is focused on Sunday as severe thunderstorms look to be likely in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday will start off dry with a mix of sun and clouds. There could be a weak area of showers and storms, though this will add additional moisture to the atmosphere and make storms even stronger in the afternoon. Morning temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 60s.

A Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center for storms posing the risk of damaging winds and heavy downpours as primary threats, though we also cannot rule out large hail or an isolated tornado or two.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY issued for late Sunday afternoon and evening. Make sure to stay updated using the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather App.

Humid conditions continue in the beginning of next week with a slight dip of temperatures moving back into upper 70s. Chances for some more isolated pop-up thunderstorms on Monday, likely in the afternoon hours, with Tuesday seeing shower chances through the entire day. Lows in the mid 60s and highs in the upper 70s on Tuesday.

Drier and milder air returns on Wednesday and continues Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with lows in the upper 50s.

