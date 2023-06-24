Contests
Thousands gather for largest Cincinnati Pride parade as city celebrates parade’s 50th anniversary

Thousands gathered at the Cincinnati Pride parade Saturday.
Thousands gathered at the Cincinnati Pride parade Saturday.(WXIX)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Thousands gathered downtown Saturday for the largest Cincinnati Pride parade and festival, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first pride parade in the city.

Parade Chair for Cincinnati Pride Jen Scott explains that this is the largest parade, with over 200 entries.

“The parade, I think, is this big physical manifestation of how community can see the vibrancy and the activations,” Director of Programming with Cincinnati Pride Dustin Lewis said.

Organizers say it takes about a year to plan and organize the parade.

“Cincinnati Pride is a completely volunteer organization. We do this out of passion and love for our community, and all of the long nights and all of the hard work makes it worth it when you see people being able to be their authentic self,” Scott said.

The parade started at 11 a.m. on Seventh and Plum Streets, went down Vine Street past Fountain Square, through The Banks, and ended at Sawyer Point for the Cincinnati Pride festival.

Rainbow flags waved, and colored balloons floated high as the message of compassion and community was uplifted.

Pride started as a protest and demonstration after police raided the Stonewall Inn in New York City on June 28, 1969, according to the Smithsonian.

Lewis says they are not only recognizing, honoring, and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in the city but also commemorating the history behind the month-long celebration.

“We’re here to make sure that we protect the rights of our community and of our members,” Lewis said.

Scott explains why this month is so important.

“It’s important because everybody needs to feel safe and welcomed in the community, and we just need to take care of people.”

After the parade, there will be a festival at Sawyer Point that will end at 9 p.m. Alcohol sales will end at 8 p.m.

It will be filled with drag performances, food, and music.

Headling the festival will be Mila Jam at 5:30 p.m. Thelma Houston at 6:20 p.m. Slayyter at 7:10 p.m., and Vincint at 8 p.m.

Click here for a full list of entertainment.

