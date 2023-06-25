1 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in New Richmond, troopers say

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -One person is dead, and another person is in critical condition after a crash occurred in New Richmond early Sunday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSP says around 4:20 a.m. Jacob Crawford, 20, was driving a 2013 Hyundai Genesis westbound on Bethel-New Richmond Road near Reggata Drive when he failed to turn and traveled off the right side of the road.

He continued and hit two wooded crosses, a ditch, and then a house before overturning onto its left side, troopers said.

Troopers say Crawford died at the scene.

The passenger, 18-year-old Jacob McCulley, was taken to UC Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.

OSP is still investigating the cause of the crash.

