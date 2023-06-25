Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

1 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in New Richmond, troopers say

Troopers say the driver hit two wooden crosses, a ditch, and then crashed into home before...
Troopers say the driver hit two wooden crosses, a ditch, and then crashed into home before overturning onto its left side.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -One person is dead, and another person is in critical condition after a crash occurred in New Richmond early Sunday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSP says around 4:20 a.m. Jacob Crawford, 20, was driving a 2013 Hyundai Genesis westbound on Bethel-New Richmond Road near Reggata Drive when he failed to turn and traveled off the right side of the road.

He continued and hit two wooded crosses, a ditch, and then a house before overturning onto its left side, troopers said.

Troopers say Crawford died at the scene.

The passenger, 18-year-old Jacob McCulley, was taken to UC Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.

OSP is still investigating the cause of the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jay Sadrinia, 60, is convicted of unlawfully distributing opioids resulting in death of a...
NKY dentist faces life in prison after being convicted of unlawfully prescribing opioids, justice department says
Chad Doerman, the father accused of killing his three sons, could face the death penalty if he...
Graphic: Sons ‘gunned down, ripped from mother’s arms’ by Clermont County dad, prosecutor says
Police lights generic
Cincinnati man dead in wrong-way head-on I-275 crash
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued as the Tri-State is under an enhanced risk for severe...
First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Strong to severe storms with damaging winds possible
Shots were fired at a police cruiser in Roselawn early Saturday morning, according to Lt....
Shots fired at police cruiser in Roselawn, police say

Latest News

Police were at the scene of a crash in Sycamore Township Saturday night.
1 person hospitalized following Sycamore Township crash
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued as the Tri-State is under an enhanced risk for severe...
First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Strong to severe storms with damaging winds possible
Sunday 7am
Tri-State under enhanced risk of severe weather Sunday
CPR Education Day took place Sunday to raise awareness about CPR training.
UC Medical Center and Take-10 Cincinnati host CPR Education Day