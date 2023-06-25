1 person hospitalized following Sycamore Township crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was extricated and taken to the hospital a single-vehicle crash occurred in Sycamore Township Saturday night, according to a Hamilton County Sheriff’s dispatcher.

The dispatcher says crews arrived at Kugler Mill Road around 9 p.m. and discovered the vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

Several power lines were down.

The person was taken to Jewish Hospital, and the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time, the dispatcher said.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

