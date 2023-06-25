Another Round of Thunderstorms on the Way

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We already had our first wave of thunderstorms roll through the Tri-State.

After 4PM damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy downpours and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out of any thunderstorms that form.

The risk for severe weather will last until 11PM.

Make sure to stay updated using the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather App.

Monday will be cooler with daytime highs in the upper 70s.

Chances for some scattered thunderstorms are in Monday’s forecast with a few isolated thunderstorms possible Tuesday.

Daytime highs will be seasonably cool through the middle of the workweek.

Storm chances return to our forecast next weekend.

